Blog

Learn How Difficult Conversations Unlock Successful Digital, Agile, Devops and Lean Transformations

Agile Marie Kondo: The Shoe Principle

Agile Marie Kondo: The Shoe Principle

The Shoe Principle says that if you buy a pair of shoes, you have to get rid of one. Like Marie Kondo, we suggest asking whether each team activity "sparks joy"

The Two-Shirt Solution For Agile Chaos

The Two-Shirt Solution For Agile Chaos

Squirrel describes two shirts he makes for clients, the How Shirt and the What Shirt, that provide a brief and memorable description of the roles of a technical leader and a product leader respectively.

Thrashing vs Focus

Thrashing vs Focus

Squirrel describes a client of his that is "thrashing"—trying to do so many different things that they aren't getting anything finished.

Handling Negative Emotions Safely

Handling Negative Emotions Safely

A reader points out that our example conversations often show people masking emotions, but we don't say as much about what to do when someone is being rude or when you yourself feel your emotions are out of control.

User Stories Gone Wrong

User Stories Gone Wrong

We respond to an article on user stories that has some good points (user stories are prompts for conversations) and, in our view, misses the mark on others.

Clarke the Bottleneck Guy

Clarke the Bottleneck Guy

Clarke Ching explains why bottlenecks are important, why your developers should always be your bottleneck, and how to explain the theory of constraints using a herd of buffalo.

Undoing IT Silos

Undoing IT Silos

How do we end up with so many walls and so little communication?

CT Newsletter No 7 of 2020

CT Newsletter No 7 of 2020

Upcoming events, new transcripts, and latest podcasts. We're glad to have you here—keep talking!

CT Newsletter No 6 of 2020

CT Newsletter No 6 of 2020

Upcoming events, new transcripts, and latest podcasts. We're glad to have you here—keep talking!

Receive a free instructional video

The Conversational Transformation newsletter is packed with useful resources, and if you sign up today we’ll send you our new video on ‘Coherence Busting’, an excellent technique to help you ask better questions and reduce your frustration!

* indicates required
© Douglas Squirrel and Jeffrey Fredrick. All rights reserved.  